Liberty Oilfield Services’ (LBRT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $664,350.00. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.