Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.