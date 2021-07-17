Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LCLP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 811,981,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,212,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
