Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.04.

LSI opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $114.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

