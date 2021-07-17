Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

LINC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 68,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

