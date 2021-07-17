LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $72.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $942,034.79. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

