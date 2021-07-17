Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LRENY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 21,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

