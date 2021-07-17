Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LRENY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 21,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.