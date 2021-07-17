Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

