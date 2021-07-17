Loom Network Market Capitalization Tops $63.11 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.11 million and $36.94 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00800159 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.