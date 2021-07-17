Lor Inc Sells 34,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE BOH opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

