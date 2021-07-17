(LSF) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

(NYSE: LSF) is one of 8,297 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get alerts:

This table compares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $11.36 billion $1.25 billion -57.98

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 6282 30455 38649 715 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 26.43%.

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 22.71% -42.74% -6.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.