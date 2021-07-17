Lua Swap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00803210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

