Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.