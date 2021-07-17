LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Cut by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.