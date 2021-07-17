Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.94 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,999. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

