Mak Capital One LLC Purchases 374,135 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,135 shares during the period. Recro Pharma makes up 0.8% of Mak Capital One LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

REPH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 294,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.