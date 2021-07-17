MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Update

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.48. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.