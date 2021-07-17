Man Group plc Has $101.16 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $101,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 19,132,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,210,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

