Man Group plc Sells 1,425,757 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,425,757 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.5% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $122,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,009. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

