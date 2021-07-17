ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.59. 293,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.