Mark Reinstra Sells 5,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
