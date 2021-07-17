Mark Reinstra Sells 5,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

