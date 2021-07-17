Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.