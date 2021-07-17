Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continuous focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and loyalty program. Also, the company is witnessing improvement in occupancy and new bookings in Mainland China. Additionally, businesses are picking up. Moving ahead, the company plans to strengthen presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 7 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has not provided earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2021. It has also suspended its share repurchase and dividend payments until further notice.”

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.35.

MAR stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.