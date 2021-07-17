Matthew Zinn Sells 5,153 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $399.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 527.27 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

