Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce $453.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 272.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $555,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 2,063,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

