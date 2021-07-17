Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 231.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 363,001 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.