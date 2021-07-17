MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $8,200,237.20 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 29.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

