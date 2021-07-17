MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,118 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $2,428,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock worth $61,655,150. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.