MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 172.3% in June

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the June 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.53.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.