Melon (MLN) One Day Volume Tops $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

