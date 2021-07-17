Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $58,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.