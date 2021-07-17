Meridian Network Trading Down 79.9% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $100,041.14 and $4,964.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

