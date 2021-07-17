Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,682,765 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Meritor worth $31,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Meritor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 745,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,548. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

