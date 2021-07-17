Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Trading Down 0.9%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.