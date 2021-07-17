Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MESA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

