Metaverse ETP Market Cap Tops $10.54 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $92,748.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.76 or 0.05945520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00129267 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,663,154 coins and its circulating supply is 78,663,056 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

