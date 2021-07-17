Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Donald W. Duda Sells 8,874 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 173,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

