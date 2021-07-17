MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.