MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.