MHR Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition comprises approximately 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,646,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,991,000.

SHACU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,390. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

