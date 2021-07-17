MHR Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 11,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,718. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

