Michael F. Roman Sells 6,803 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $199.37. 2,474,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.