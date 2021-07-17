Michael Mcknight Sells 29,046 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64.

CURO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $663.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in CURO Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

