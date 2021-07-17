Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.47. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

