Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

