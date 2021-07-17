MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,825 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after buying an additional 701,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after buying an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after buying an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.