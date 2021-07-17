MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 152,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 76,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,320,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $153,534,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

