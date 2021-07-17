MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $768,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $239.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

