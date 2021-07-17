MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $3.82 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $119,285.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00012017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00370960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.01554358 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,755,285 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.