Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,099,697.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $934,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,270 shares of company stock worth $13,485,483. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 530,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,093. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

